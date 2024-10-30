Tommy Doyle delivers Wolves rally call

Wolves picked up just their second point of the season after coming back from 2-0 down at the Amex.

After a tough set of fixtures to start the campaign, Wolves now face a set of favourable matches up until Christmas and Doyle has called on the team to ‘stick together’ and make this period count.

“It’s difficult when you’re playing games week after week and not getting results,” Doyle said.

“It’s very difficult to remain positive, that’s natural, but we have a great set of lads and great members of staff.

“We have to stick together because it’s only us that can get us out of this situation.

“We’ll keep fighting, keep going and take this point with big momentum into the next few weeks.