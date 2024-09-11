Liam Keen comment: Experienced heads give Wolves the right balance

Under sporting director Matt Hobbs and the recruitment team, guided by the financial parameters set out by owners Fosun, Wolves have been focused on the next up-and-coming talent.

Brazilian midfielders Joao Gomes and Andre were players brought in to make a quick impact, but could yet develop into huge stars that command a big transfer fee.

Rodrigo Gomes and Carlos Forbs are first-team players who they hope will make a difference, but still have work to do, while youngsters Pedro Lima and Bastien Meupiyou are potential stars for the future – although Lima in particular is already showing plenty of promise.

Since Hobbs took over as sporting director in November 2022 Wolves’ transfer strategy has switched, with a focus on good characters as well as good players, some young talent and potential financial assets for the future.

However, Hobbs’ first transfer window in January 2023, with new head coach Julen Lopetegui in charge, saw Wolves focus on both quality and experience.

The previous summer, Bruno Lage oversaw an overhaul of the Wolves squad as he made the switch to a back four and stamped his mark on the club.

However, the soul of the dressing room was ripped out as several experienced players departed, including Conor Coady, John Ruddy, Willy Boly and Romain Saiss.

In hindsight, it came as no surprise that Wolves were caught up in a relegation battle.