Wolves poddy LIVE ' Deadline Day After Dark' raises over £2000 for charity

The 'Deadline Day After Dark' special was the duo's fifth live show as they discussed an array of different topics centralising around the transfer window.

During the evening the boys revealed many transfer exclusives and gave behind-the-scenes details into how the club are currently operating and what supporters can expect in the future.

Pic at the Molineux where our Liam and Nathan had there live Wolves Podcast event..

A mystery giveaway 'Deal or no Deal' style game together with a special auction with prizes such as 'attending a Gary O'Neil pre-match press conference' raised over £2100 for Wolves Foundation.

Prizes ranged from a Pedro Neto signed shirt to a bottle of ketchup masked as Liam Keen 'transfer sauce'

Tickets to upcoming shows by Paul Weller and Dizzee Rascal at the Civic were also won, together with brand new Wolves shirts after a karaoke challenge.

Supporters were also chosen to come on stage and enter the 'Wolves poddy Spelling Bee' with a signed squad shirt up for grabs for the last person standing.

Nathan and Liam interacted with supporters throughout the night while providing plenty of laughs and engaging discussions that had fans expressing plenty of opinions.

By popular demand, each attendee was also given a free podcast mug.

Popular segments such as 'Keen or Not Keen' were performed as well as a lively audience Q&A to finish off the evening.

A Wolves poddy Christmas Special is already in the works!