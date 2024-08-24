Wolves in talks for Championship winger

The 19-year-old attacker is highly rated and impressed last season for the Clarets, as they were relegated from the Premier League.

Burnley signed Koleosho from Spanish side Espanyol in July 2023, for £2.6million plus £860,000 in add-ons.

He managed one goal and one assist in 15 Premier League games and so far in the Championship this season he has scored one goal in two appearances.

Koleosho was not named in Burnley's squad to face Sunderland today (Saturday), but the club posted on social media to say he was in attendance at the game and missed out due to a 'slight knock'.