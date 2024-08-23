Wolves expecting to keep star players this summer

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Max Kilman and Pedro Neto have already departed, with Wolves working on late deals to replace them before the transfer window slams shut.

Fluminense midfielder Andre is a player Wolves have a long-standing interest in but a move this summer is unlikely, with the club keen to keep their remaining star players, such as Joao Gomes and Matheus Cunha.

“For me to say categorically (they’re not leaving), because you never know what can happen, but I would be unbelievably surprised if another player leaves here that we weren’t OK with leaving,” O’Neil said.

“I would put Joao Gomes and Matheus Cunha both in that category.