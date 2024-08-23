Home is where the heart is for Wolves boss Gary O’Neil

The Premier League is back, but it never truly feels like it has returned until the Molineux roar can be heard reverberating across the city.

An opening-day defeat to Arsenal is followed up by a home clash with Chelsea this weekend as Wolves get their home campaign under way.

The stadium has been given a lick of paint over the summer and still needs some work doing to modernise it, but for many it is still home.

And for Gary O’Neil it has become a place to call home.

Last season Wolves managed eight wins and three draws from their 19 home Premier League games, compared to five wins and four draws from their 19 away fixtures.

Some of the away victories, such as at Chelsea and Spurs, were special.