Wolves captain expresses pride despite opening day defeat

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Gary O’Neil’s side controlled the second half in search of an equalising goal before being pegged back by Bukayo Saka’s strike.

The new captain felt his side deserved more than a 2-0 defeat as the 2024/25 Premier League season got under way.

Lemina said: “We knew it was going to be a really hard game. They’re one of the best teams in the world right now.

“They’re doing really well and I think we had the opportunity to make the games harder for them.

“We recovered some balls in their half, but we didn’t create as we wanted.

“I’m really happy with our performance, we deserved a little bit more. We have to be honest, Raya has made, like, a lot of good saves. Well done today. I’m really proud of my guys.

“There were some mistakes that we have to work on, that’s our DNA.

“We want to play this kind of game, and we’re going to work on it. We know so far our mistakes, and we’re going to be better for the next game.”

Rodrigo Gomes and Jorgen Strand Larsen made their debuts at the weekend after making summer switches to Wolves.

And Lemina has backed them to add quality to Wolves’ ranks.

“They’re really strong players and that’s what we were missing last year,” Lemina added.

“They’re really good. They want to work with us. They’re going be better for the next games. We trust in them. they’re really good, and I’m proud so far. “