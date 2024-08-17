Gary O'Neil offers warning after Wolves loss

Wolves showed some good signs but ultimately lost 2-0 at the Emirates on Saturday afternoon.

The club made three new signings early in the window but lost key players Max Kilman and Pedro Neto – with the club working to replace them before the end of August.

“When I sat down with Matt Hobbs in the early part of the summer, there was an obvious interest around Max and Pedro,” O’Neil said.

“As the manager of the team I obviously want to keep our best players, it’s important to me, but I understand that once the valuation is met it comes to a point where it’s better for the club.

“£100million for two players is good money for the club.

“Now, we end up in a place where we have an opportunity to help the group.

“I love the group and love how they went about today. There’s still some craziness in there but loads of heart and quality.