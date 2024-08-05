Wolves remain in talks with Championship side over Joe Hodge loan

The midfielder is currently training with Scottish side Hibernian who are also interested.

Talks remain ongoing with both sides. Hodge has made 13 appearances for Wolves in all competitions since arriving at Molineux in 2021, including six Premier League outings.

The 21-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan at Championship side Queens Park Rangers.

He made eight appearances for the Hoops - scoring his only goal on his debut in a 2-1 victory against Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park in early February.