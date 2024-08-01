Stateside Cup: Wolves 1 Crystal Palace 3

Following the 3-1 win over West Ham, Wolves started brightly in Annapolis but could not take their chances before Jeffrey Schlupp capitalised on an error to hand Palace the lead.

Jordan Ayew’s neat finish early in the second half then put Palace firmly in control.

But Wolves made it a nervy finish when Santi Bueno scored a late goal and came close to a second.

With one final counter-attack, Asher Agbinone found the back of the net to secure the win.

Analysis

Only Dan Bentley and Luke Cundle kept their place from the team that beat West Ham at the weekend, as Gary O’Neil handed minutes to all of his squad in pre-season.

However, Jose Sa, Nelson Semedo, Joao Gomes and Pedro Neto were not involved at the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, having only returned to training on Monday.

Wolves had a massive chance in the opening minutes when Goncalo Guedes delivered an excellent cross from the right and found Rodrigo Gomes at the back post, but he shot straight at Dean Henderson from close range.

Wolves had made a good start to the game, finding space out wide and creating opportunities, but the next chance fell to Palace as Daichi Kamada was played through on goal and smashed his shot against the post.