Episode 345 - When the Wolves poddy met Gary O'Neil

The boys cover a wide range of topics including transfers, his hopes for the season, the England links, Matheus Cunha's fitness and much much more.

O'Neil talks about everything from the US fans to what he would take on a desert island!

There's also a multiple choice quiz with severe ramifications and all your questions are answered by the gaffer himself!

Ronin recruitment - Wolves pre-season tour sponsor

Sponsored by Ronin recruitment