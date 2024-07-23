Wolves back in the USA – follow the action with us

Gary O’Neil’s side have already enjoyed a trip to Marbella, where they endured a long week of intense training in the Spanish sun before finishing the visit with a 1-0 win over Como in a training game.

Returning to Compton for the last seven days, Wolves beat Bristol City 3-0 in another friendly at the weekend and today they will jet off across the pond.

The team will be based at Inter Miami’s Florida Blue Training Center in Fort Lauderdale for the duration of the trip, following in the footsteps of some of the world’s best players since the centre opened in 2020.

World Cup champions Argentina, Euro 2021 winners Italy, Spanish giants Barcelona and the US women’s national team have all used the facility since it opened.

During a two-week trip, Wolves will play three friendly matches with the final one coming on August 3 against German side RB Leipzig at Inter Miami’s Chase Stadium.

The game, kicking off at 7.30pm local time, will make Wolves the first Premier League team to play at the 21,500-seater venue.

The game will see Hwang Hee-chan and Matheus Cunha come up against their former club, who finished fourth in the Bundesliga last season and qualified for the Champions League.

Among Leipzig’s players are Slovenian forward Benjamin Sesko and Spain’s Euros star Dani Olmo.

The first two games of the trip come against West Ham and Crystal Palace in the inaugural Stateside Cup pre-season tournament.

From their Fort Lauderdale base, Wolves will travel north to face the Hammers in Jacksonville on July 27 at the EverBank Stadium, with a local kick-off time of 7pm.

They will face off with former manager Julen Lopetegui and former captain Max Kilman, who made a £40million move earlier this month.

They then travel up the east coast to Annapolis to play Palace at the Navy–Marine Corps Memorial Stadium on July 31, kicking off at 8pm local time.

Alongside the games, Wolves will be taking part in several fan events as they return to the US for the first time in 43 years. Their last visit saw them take on Jacksonville Tea Men in a May 1981 friendly. John Richards scored in a 4-1 loss at the Jacksonville Gator Bowl.

