Wolves midfielder set for Huddersfield Town loan move

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The 21-year-old Republic of Ireland under 21 captain, who joined Wolves from Man City back in 2021, spent the back end of last season on loan at Queens Park Rangers.

He netted one goal in eight appearances for the Loftus Road club - and is now set to head out on loan again.

The Terriers, who were relegated to League One last season, have been keen on bringing Hodge in to bolster their squad as they seek an immediate return to the Championship.

The two clubs have been in talks over the deal and an agreement over a season long loan is close.