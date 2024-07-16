UEFA release statement after alleged racist abuse of Wolves striker Hwang Hee-chan

The Premier League club said on Monday they would submit a complaint to European football's governing body after Hwang was allegedly abused during a pre-season friendly against Italian side Como in Spain.

However, European football's governing body has confirmed it cannot look into the incident because it was not a UEFA competition match.

"The fight to eliminate racism, discrimination and intolerance from football is a major priority for our organisation," a UEFA spokesperson said.

"Discriminatory behaviour is not tolerated in UEFA's competitions. Any such behaviour would fall under Article 14 of the UEFA disciplinary regulations.

"While UEFA will continue its fight to eliminate all forms of discrimination in football, the organisation's disciplinary bodies can only take action for incidents that take place in UEFA competitions."

Football's world governing body FIFA has been contacted for comment.