Wolves skipper closing in on transfer exit

The Hammers had an initial offer of £25million turned down, while Newcastle also made a player-plus-cash bid.

Wolves set a price tag of £45million for their skipper but a new offer of £40million, which was lodged by the Hammers this morning (Thursday), is expected to be accepted.

It is believed that the fee will be £40million flat, without add-ons. Maidenhead, who Wolves signed Kilman from in 2018 for just £40,000, will receive 10 per cent of the sale.

Having made four signings already this summer, Wolves needed to move on a star player for a hefty fee as they keep one eye on their finances.

Although a key player and a well-liked member of the squad, £40million is seen as too good to turn down for the Wolves hierarchy as former boss Julen Lopetegui gets his man.