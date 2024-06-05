Wolves forward Matheus Cunha addresses links to Manchester United

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Earlier this week, it emerged that United were interested in the forward, who has just enjoyed a career best season at Molineux.

He netted 14 times for Wolves during the campaign - and helped Gary O'Neil's side to a 14th placed finish.

The forward has been back in his native Brazil on holiday - and was spotted taking in a game at Botafogo-PB in Serie C.

While at the game, he was asked about his appearance at the game and his links to Manchester United by outlet Globo.

The forward said: "Whenever I can, I come to follow you. I always want to demonstrate that (affection) is reciprocal.

"Then we see this rush (Manchester United). But I'm very happy at Wolves.

"My focus is on resting and making the most of it with my family. I'm very happy at Wolves.

"The focus now is to have better seasons and help the club."

Cunha arrived at Wolves in January 2023 for £43million and scored just two goals before the end of that campaign.

He then went on to have a superb season - with a hat-trick against Chelsea and a goal in the Black Country derby win over West Brom among the highlights.

In a recent interview with the Express & Star, Cunha said he originally afraid to come to England, but it has turned out to be the best place for him.

He said: "What can I say to you about Wolverhampton? I was afraid to come to England, honestly.

“Germany was very good for me, I played very well there. But it was not the best relationship with the culture. The fans were amazing. But away from football the people were very far away from my culture.

“It is a little bit cold. Maybe because the country is cold, the people are cold. Not bad people but cold. Brazilians are very emotional people who talk, who give hugs. I was afraid to come to England and have the same experience but I come here and it is completely different.

“The people are so good. Wolverhampton, it is a very small city. I come from Berlin to Madrid to Wolverhampton. It is crazy. But my son has started to learn up here, I love the school, he loves to be here. He has started to learn English with the accent.

“These things are more than football. It is how the people talk to me here. This is the city that has given me back the passion for football. Everything together shows me that I am in the right place.”