Wolves announce JD sponsorship - along with launch music video

The company has penned a deal to sponsor first team shirts - as well as kits for the Wolves Women and academy.

To celebrate the partnership, JD and Wolves have collaborated with Wolves Records artist and Wolves Foundation ambassador, Reepa, as well as Birmingham born artist and producer Mutual to write and record a unique track and accompanying launch video.

Signed to Wolves Records, Reepa performs on the track Green Light Grove, which features a string arrangement by Rosie Danvers, who has previously arranged strings for artists such as Stormzy, Dave, Little Simz, Coldplay and Adele.

The performance was put together by a 30-piece string orchestra, from the Royal Birmingham Conservatoire, when they performed the track in the centre of the historic Molineux pitch.

Chris Waters, global managing director at JD said: “JD is delighted to welcome Wolves to our growing roster of top tier football sponsorships.

This collaboration with Wolves marks a new chapter in our commitment to celebrating sports culture and amplifying the spirit of teamwork. We are thrilled to stand alongside Wolves and champion the values of passion, integrity, and excellence that define both our brands."