Max Kilman sets new Wolves goal

The skipper is now a key player at the heart of Wolves’ defence and played a big part in the team’s fight for Europe this season.

The towering defender only scored twice, however, and has only scored once in the previous three seasons combined – something he is aiming to improve.

“Last season I had a really good season, and this one has maybe been better in different aspects, but I’ve enjoyed it and I think I’m improving a lot,” Kilman said.

“That’s the aim, to keep doing my best for this team.