Wolves goalkeeper Dan Bentley putting Jose Sa under pressure

Dan Bentley (Getty)

Portuguese goalkeeper Sa has had an inconsistent campaign and was guilty of several mistakes at the weekend as Wolves fell to a 6-0 loss against Brighton.

Bentley, who signed from Bristol City in January, has made a big impression on the Wolves dressing room but is yet to make his debut for the club.

However, Lopetegui is adamant that the 29-year-old has a chance of forcing his way into the starting XI before the end of the season.

“If he is here, it’s because he has the possibility (to play),” Lopetegui said.

“He is working very hard and after we will choose in each match.

“But all the players in each squad have the possibility to play.

“We have good competition. Dan is working very hard and is trying to force Jose to do the same, which is a good thing for them and for us.

“After we have to choose, but the competition is always good for the team.”

Lopetegui and his players were apologetic after the heavy defeat to the Seagulls, while the head coach also wanted to take responsibility for it.

He also called for perspective, as he looked back on where Wolves have come since he arrived with them bottom of the league, as they look to secure safety.

“Every day you learn things (about the players),” Lopetegui said.

“It’s not the moment to analyse very quick, we will analyse with more time.

“I didn’t recognise my team and my players are better than they have shown, sure, and we have to be aware of that and be ready for the next challenge and the next match.

“Above all, we know they are better than they showed. It is the moment to be close to my players and believe in them more than ever.

“They have worked very hard in these last four months and they have to continue working very hard in the next matches to achieve our aim in the end.

“We are aware that we have not done anything yet and we have to get more points to achieve our aim.