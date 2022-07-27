Wolves dealt major Raul Jimenez blow with star striker set to miss multiple weeks

Raul stretches for ball (Getty)

The news will come as a bitter blow to Bruno Lage with the striker looking very sharp and scoring twice during their twelve-day training camp.

With Fabio Silva completing a season-long loan to Anderlecht last week, striking options are worryingly thin on the ground with Leeds United just ten days away.

"Raul Jimenez was withdrawn early in the 3-0 win over Besiktas," said Wolves' head of performance and medicine, Dr Rob Chakraverty.

“He stretched for the ball and felt something in his knee and his groin. Scans reveal that he has suffered a medial collateral ligament injury to his knee and a minor strain of his adductor.

"Neither injury is very serious but he is expected to be out for a number of weeks.”

Raul exits the field (Getty)

Hwang Hee-Chan has played as a central striker on occasions last season, but also did not feature in Alicante due to a muscle injury of his own.

“Earlier in the camp, Hee Chan Hwang felt a pain in a small muscle around his hip whilst shooting. He maintained his fitness throughout the camp and resumed training this week," said Dr Chakraverty.

“Pre-season is always a balance between trying to give players the preparation they need to be ready for the season, and also knowing when to protect them.

“If someone is feeling their hamstring, even though they may not be injured, it is a risk factor, so sometimes we choose to protect them and keep them out of the games.

“An example of this is Toti (Gomes), who was feeling his hamstring after the second game, and we didn’t want to take a risk on him. Chem Campbell was in a similar situation and has now been cleared to train again.

“Similarly, Matija Sarkic felt some upper hamstring pain in training and was aware of it on certain movements, so we decided to protect him while we give it some time to settle. A scan on Monday revealed nothing serious and he will re-join training next week."

Adama Traore (Getty)

Meanwhile Chakraverty also gave updates on Adama Traore, Jose Sa, Nelson Semedo and Chiquinho.

"Adama Traore has a small hamstring injury picked up before the team travelled to Spain, but is progressing well.

“Nelson Semedo is also doing very well in his recovery from the hamstring injury he sustained against Brighton, at Molineux, on 30th April. He should be back training with the squad after we return from Portugal.

“Jose Sa was injured in the final game of the season against Liverpool, a medial collateral ligament injury to his knee. He has returned to full training and is expected to feature soon.