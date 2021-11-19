Wolves v West Ham preview: Bruno Lage needs points ahead of a 'hard winter'

Bruno Lage (Getty)

Although the here and now is important, it is difficult not to look ahead at what Wolves will face in the coming weeks.

Head coach Bruno Lage has faced the same conundrum, as he previously called on his team to pick up as many points as possible before the ‘hard winter’ period.

From December 4 to January 3, Wolves face Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester United.

Although Wolves have, in the past few seasons, tended to do well against the traditional top six, it is an especially difficult fixture list nonetheless.

That means Wolves have a chance in the next three games to maximise their points before the Liverpool match.

Norwich and Burnley are coming up – and are two games Wolves should be aiming to win – but first they host high-flying West Ham, who will certainly be a challenge.

Sitting third in the table, David Moyes has done a superb job in making them a potent attacking outfit.

But their generals in the middle of the park will, potentially, offer Wolves the sterner test.

Declan Rice has developed into a wonderful defensive midfielder who can smell danger, has a nice range of passing and has also chipped in with the odd goal.

Meanwhile, his midfield partner Tomas Soucek has an eye for goal and is an all-action box-to-box midfielder.

This Wolves team has three talented senior midfielders in Ruben Neves, Joao Moutinho and Leander Dendoncker, but arguably they have struggled to find the best pairing so far this season.

Their biggest concern is getting overrun in midfield with a line of three from the opposition or – and this will apply to West Ham – they have been bullied off the ball by imposing players in that position.

Adama Traore (Getty)

If Wolves are to grind out a result, they will need more control over the ball and the middle third.

When this side have limited possession they tend to sit deep and defend, and ultimately their attacking game suffers.

But when they keep the ball, find the right passes between the lines and get on the front foot – like they did in the first half at home to Everton – then Wolves play some brilliant football.

Returning to Molineux, it will be key for Lage’s men to take the game by the scruff of the neck early on.

The longer it goes without prolonged possession and some opportunities on goal, the more anxious the home crowd will get.

Lage has some options at his disposal too. Adama Traore may come back in after being left out at Crystal Palace for Francisco Trincao, who struggled.

Fernando Marcal is also expected to be available, but the impressive form of youngster Rayan Ait-Nouri should keep him sidelined for the time being.

Opposition view

West Ham co-owner David Sullivan has spent £100,000 to charter a private jet to fly Michail Antonio back to England to prepare for the fixture away at Wolves.

The English-born striker declared his intention to play for Jamaica earlier this year and has notched two goals in three games for the side.

That form is a continuation of his impressive spell for the Hammers, as Antonio has so far scored six Premier League goals this season.

He has become an integral part of David Moyes’ team, who currently sit third in the table, but was due to return to training today after representing Jamaica in their World Cup qualifiers against El Salvador and the USA.

But in order to get him in the best possible shape for the clash at Molineux tomorrow, Sullivan flew him back privately from Jamaica so that Antonio could join his team-mates in training yesterday. As a result, the striker has had an extra day to prepare for the Wolves game.

West Ham have won their last four Premier League games, including a 3-2 triumph over Liverpool before the international break.

That spell has also seen them demolish Villa 4-1 and beat Spurs and Everton 1-0.

Moyes will be forced into a change following the Liverpool result, however, after Angelo Ogbonna sustained an anterior cruciate ligament in that game.