Six Wolves players in Championship team of the month

Based on statistical analysis from WhoScored.com, John Ruddy, Willy Boly, Barry Douglas, Romain Saiss, Ivan Cavaleiro and Leo Bonatini made the side.

Wolves won all four of their matches during the month, emphatically ending a remarkable sequence which had seen Wolves fail to win a Championship game in November since 2008.

They comfortably beat Fulham 2-0 at Molineux, battled to a 2-0 victory at Reading and then registered emphatic home victories over Leeds (4-1) and Bolton (5-1).

Ruddy, who joined on a free transfer from Norwich in the summer, kept two clean sheets as he continued his record of playing every league minute so far this season.

It's felt like the 31-year-old has been a spectator for long spells lately but Ruddy made an average of 3.5 saves per game during November, the third highest of any keeper.

Centre half Boly returned to the side at the end of October and his return has coincided with Wolves keeping four clean sheets in their past six matches.

In November he produced 23 interceptions and tackles combined, the sixth highest in the league, before netting his second Wolves goal in the Bolton win.

Douglas enjoyed a productive month at left wing back, scoring a delightful free kick against Leeds and proving three assists – two versus Fulham and another against Bolton – to take his tally to seven for the campaign.

Advertising

It was a month to celebrate for Saiss who helped Morocco qualify for the World Cup for the first time since 1998.

In a Wolves shirt he scored his second goal of the season during the 2-0 win over Fulham and averaged 61.5 passes per game as he continued his fruitful midfield partnership with Ruben Neves.

The star man of the month was surely Cavaleiro, who recently said he's enjoying the best moments of his Wolves career so far.

The Portuguese forward put in virtuoso displays in the Leeds and Bolton wins, scoring in both, and also netted a cheeky opener at Reading when he rolled the ball around the keeper.

Bonatini's goalscoring exploits continued as he found the net versus Fulham and Bolton, taking his tally for the season to 11 before adding another in Monday's win at Blues.

Full team (4-4-2): John Ruddy (Wolves); Jordan Spence (Ipswich), Willy Boly (Wolves), Bruno Manga (Cardiff), Barry Douglas (Wolves); Ivan Cavaleiro (Wolves), Romain Saiss (Wolves), Joey van den Berg (Reading), Albert Adomah (Villa); Leo Bonatini (Wolves), Leon Clarke (Sheffield United).