Check out West Brom's opening training session: Can you spot yourself?

The club opened The Hawthorns to the supporters on Tuesday - with fans young and old invited to watch Carlos Corberan's men being put through their faces.

Supporters were also able to get involved in activities on the East Stand concourse - and Heggem believes opening the doors to the fans can only be a good thing.

Heggem said: “It’s amazing to train in front of our supporters and it’s something which is really special to us.

“I know a few of the boys who have experienced these days before have said how good a day it is, so we were all looking forward to it.

“It’s really nice to see so many fans come to The Hawthorns to see us train and we hope that they all had a great morning.

“The session was really good and there was lots going on so I hope the fans were able to see little bits of what we do every day on the training pitches, preparing for matches.

“We always train at our training ground so it was a nice change to head to the stadium and train there, especially as the pitch is so good. It helps to keep things fresh and to experience something completely different.

“It’s the first time I’ve ever experienced one of these days because I’ve only ever played at much smaller clubs in both Norway and Sweden. Like I say, it was really enjoyable and we got through some really important work too ahead of our game at Luton on Friday.”

Check out some of the action from the session:

Carlos Corberan (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Carlos Corberan (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Uros Racic (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Jayson Molumby and Lewis Dobbin (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Jed Wallace (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Karlan Grant (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Callum Styles (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Grady Diangana (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).