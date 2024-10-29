New recruit urged to take his West Brom chance

Summer recruit Styles, a utility man who Carlos Corberan reckons can play up to five positions, has had to bide his time for a chance with the Baggies this season.

But he played his most minutes so far in the stalemate against Cardiff on Saturday after an early injury to Paddy McNair and with fellow defender Semi Ajayi limping off later on Styles could be set for an extended run in the side.

"With any of the defenders we have I am happy," Corberan said in the wake of the latest 0-0 in which his goal-shy side did record a seventh clean sheet in 12 games.