West Brom boss delivers important message after stalemate

Goal-shy Albion’s latest stalemate against Cardiff on Saturday made it six games without a win for Corberan’s men and they are the lowest home goalscorers in the top four divisions with just two.

The head coach has stressed the Baggies’ very clear need for improvement in the final third but having lost just twice in 12 games this term Corberan is also aware not everything is broken for his side.

“For me the moment right now is not to be focused on the noise of the situation, to be focused to keep insisting doing the thing we are doing well, because if we wouldn’t be doing good things we would have lost more than two games, and we have only lost two games,” said Corberan.