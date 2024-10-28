Baggies Broadcast: S8 E13 - Just take a chance!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

In the latest episode, Nathan fills in for Coxy and they discuss the huge frustration against Cardiff and try to work out how Albion haven't won.

With it now being six games without a win, Jonny discusses the criticism of Carlos Corberan, whether it is valid and the fine margins in Albion's run.

They also discuss the defensive issues facing the Baggies boss and answer your burning questions!

