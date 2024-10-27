Lewis Cox's West Brom player ratings as marks down for missed chances

Alex Palmer

Was unable to claim one cross but otherwise untested from not a single shot on target. 6

Darnell Furlong

Skipper again but will rue a poor early header and saw a volley saved. Good attacking effort, got caught out defensively once or twice. 5

Paddy McNair

His second Baggies outing and Hawthorns debut lasted just four minutes due to hamstring injury. n/a

Semi Ajayi

Recovered from a couple more wobbly displays to be largely assured here though limped off worryingly later on. Injury came from his own error. 6

Torbjorn Heggem