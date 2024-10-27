Lewis Cox's West Brom player ratings as marks down for missed chances
Albion reporter Lewis Cox rated the Baggies performers out of 10 as Carlos Corberan's men were once again held at The Hawthorns in a goalless draw against Cardiff.
Alex Palmer
Was unable to claim one cross but otherwise untested from not a single shot on target. 6
Darnell Furlong
Skipper again but will rue a poor early header and saw a volley saved. Good attacking effort, got caught out defensively once or twice. 5
Paddy McNair
His second Baggies outing and Hawthorns debut lasted just four minutes due to hamstring injury. n/a
Semi Ajayi
Recovered from a couple more wobbly displays to be largely assured here though limped off worryingly later on. Injury came from his own error. 6
Torbjorn Heggem