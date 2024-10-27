Express & Star
Lewis Cox's West Brom player ratings as marks down for missed chances

Albion reporter Lewis Cox rated the Baggies performers out of 10 as Carlos Corberan's men were once again held at The Hawthorns in a goalless draw against Cardiff.

By Lewis Cox
Published
Josh Maja saw a 90th-minute headed opportunity saved by Jak Alnwick as Albion fired yet another blank against Cardiff. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Alex Palmer

Was unable to claim one cross but otherwise untested from not a single shot on target. 6

Darnell Furlong

Skipper again but will rue a poor early header and saw a volley saved. Good attacking effort, got caught out defensively once or twice. 5

Paddy McNair

His second Baggies outing and Hawthorns debut lasted just four minutes due to hamstring injury. n/a

Semi Ajayi

Recovered from a couple more wobbly displays to be largely assured here though limped off worryingly later on. Injury came from his own error. 6

Torbjorn Heggem

