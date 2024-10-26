Carlos Corberan sets out what West Brom need to do after another blank

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Baggies were held to a stalemate at home to Cardiff, a fourth draw in a row with them three of those results ending goalless in a current winless run of six.

Corberan's side have offered up just two goals in six games at The Hawthorns – the joint-fewest in the top four divisions with Crystal Palace and Tranmere – while on the other hand have only shipped one goal in front of their home crowd.

Saturday's contest against the Bluebirds saw Albion create enough to win several games, however, but a glut of chances came and went in the first period with John Swift and Darnell Furlong denied. Grady Diangana's strike was kept out by Jak Alnwick late on, who then kept out a last-gasp Josh Maja header.

Asked what he can do to inspire goals from the dugout, Corberan said: "Everything in football – fortunately or unfortunately – is on the players.