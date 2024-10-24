Debrief: West Brom fire blank again – but McNair catches eye

Another blank

For three games in this winless run of five, Albion have been unable to find the back of the opposition net. In another, at Oxford on Saturday, they really struggled to turn one goal into two and paid the price.

Only two sides in the top half – Middlesbrough and Sheffield United – have managed fewer than Albion’s 13 in 11 games.

Ewood Park at least saw Carlos Corberan’s side create more and better openings than the three games prior to it either side of the recent break.

Two clear chances fell to players you wouldn’t want them to – Darnell Furlong and Torbjorn Heggem – and similar could be said for Jayson Molumby decent late opportunity as the Baggies sent a number of late efforts at Ainsley Pears.