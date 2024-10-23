Ollie Bostock exclusive: West Brom teen's Tom Fellows inspiration and high hopes

Wales under-19 international Bostock, 17, is one of the Baggies’ brightest prospects in their next wave of exciting academy youngsters.

The left winger, from Lichfield, has been with Albion since he was six and trained with Carlos Corberan’s first team during pre-season.

He admitted the rise of right-sided flyer Fellows, 21, has given him inspiration.

“It’s good to have someone like that who has come through the academy to show there is a pathway there,” Bostock told the Express & Star. “He’s doing really well at the minute.

“I don’t see why I can’t try to do that as well – to try to be the next one. I didn’t really know him through the academy, I got to be with him a little bit training in the first team, but at the academy I didn’t come across him, he’s a bit older than me.

“It shows you that no matter what people say there are chances there as long as you’re good enough. Tom has taken his chances when he’s played, so it’s always going to be there.