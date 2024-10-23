Blackburn v West Brom: John Eustace pleased with the fighting spirit at Ewood Park

Albion head to Ewood Park looking to put a dent in the hosts’ 100 per cent run of victories from five Championship games.

Carlos Corberan’s men lock horns with former Blues and Kidderminster Harriers boss Eustace’s troops level on points heading into the clash with five wins and three draws from 10 fixtures. “The reason I came here was because we had a good group of players that can play football and can also fight,” said Eustace.

“This football club is about togetherness, fighting and playing some really exciting football. Our football, since I’ve come in, but especially this season, has been very exciting.

“We have mixed it up. When we’ve had to be a possession-based team, we have done that. When we have had to be a transitional team, we have done that. We have shown we can defend. It’s important to get every aspect of a playing style. You can’t play one way and that’s it. That’s what I want to build with this group.

“You have to be very hard to play against but you also can play very exciting football which we have, at times. We can also defend, stick together and do that properly.

“We want to build this Blackburn family with more fans through the turnstiles. There were 13, 14 thousand today without many Swansea fans. We want to make it enjoyable to come and watch us.

“We want the fans to be proud of watching us as well. The more results we get and the more fighting spirit we show, hopefully, we can get more people through the turnstiles.”

On-loan Brighton winger Amario Cozier-Duberry (ankle) is missing tonight for the hosts, as are defensive duo Kyle McFadzean (hand) and Scott Wharton (knee). Rovers dispatched Swansea 1-0 on Saturday.