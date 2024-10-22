Blackburn v West Brom: Who's out and who's a doubt as Baggies feel fresh defender blow

The on-loan Everton defender, in his second Baggies spell, has yet to feature for Carlos Corberan's side and was missing from Saturday's 1-1 draw at Oxford.

He is not available for the trip to Blackburn on Wednesday owing to the quad muscle complaint, which Albion had scanned. He felt the issue in his second cap and first start for Jamaica last Tuesday.

That aside Corberan only has long-term absentee Daryl Dike unavailable for the trip to Lancashire.

Here is a round-up of Albion's availability ahead of the Ewood Park clash.

Mason Holgate – quad

Corberan said at his press conference on Tuesday morning: "In his last game with the national team with Jamaica he felt something in the quad. It doesn't look very serious, but from the day of the scan it looks like he will be out for one week.

"Holgate is in the same situation as the previous game. He wants to put himself ready, but it would be a risk to increase an injury that is small, with no sense, so he will stay in the same situation and all of the other players are fine for now."

Holgate will definitely be unavailable for Blackburn and it seems likely he will also miss out of Saturday's home clash against Cardiff at The Hawthorns.

The versatile defender is yet to play a single minute for Albion since his 11th hour deadline day loan switch from Goodison Park

Daryl Dike – Achilles

The long-term injury absentee is completing the final stages of his rehabilitation after more than eight months out with a second successive Achilles rupture.

He is progressing, though, but still a little way from senior contention and Corberan gave a brief update on the striker's progress this morning which you will be able to read online later on Tuesday afternoon.