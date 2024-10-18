Oxford v West Brom: Oxford are proving to be far from welcoming hosts

Des Buckingham’s side are yet to taste defeat on their home patch in five league and cup outings.

The Yellows were play-off winners, having prevailed over Bolton at Wembley last season, to end a quarter-of-a-century exile from the second tier.

Highly-regarded coach Buckingham, 39 and a former youth goalkeeper, was only appointed last November having previously managed in New Zealand and India.

“The fact they are unbeaten at home shows they are very focused to compete in the games,” Albion boss Carlos Corberan said. “They have showed a good adaptation to the Championship.

“In the last three games they did not lose and did not win, but played against two teams who were in the Premier League a year ago, Luton and Burnley. Both of these things shows it will be a very challenging test, but this has not surprised me because I know perfectly about the demands of the Championship.”

Popular former Albion winger Matt Phillips is unlikely to feature due to a muscle injury he picked up earlier in the season after a bright start to his Us career.

The 33-year-old was released in the summer by the Baggies after eight years and more than 250 appearances in blue and white stripes despite, at times, suffering from frustrating fitness lay-offs.

There is more ex-Albion representation in the hosts’ ranks, with Dudley-born former academy graduate Kyle Edwards having checked in permanently following a brief loan last term.

Influential midfielder Cameron Brannagan (knee) is missing, as is left-back Joe Bennett (ankle) and winger Przemyslaw Placheta (leg). Defender Elliott Moore (ankle) should return.