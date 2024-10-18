Oxford United v West Brom: Lewis Cox's predicted line-up

The Us, managed by highly-regarded head coach Des Buckingham, are yet to taste defeat at home in the second tier.

Carlos Corberan has almost all of his Albion squad available to him once again, with only Daryl Dike still not ready for selection.

It does provide the Baggies head coach with a selection headache in Oxfordshire. Corberan mixed things up last time against Millwall, as four changes were unable to inspire the hosts to a winner at The Hawthorns.

With that in mind it will be interesting to see what Corberan decides to do.

In our predicted side below, we've opted to stick with Mikey Johnston and Grady Diangana – two of those changes against the Lions – in the four-pronged attack. Corberan was praising of Diangana's role as the attacking midfielder after the Millwall stalemate and at his press conference this week talked up Johnston as ready to take his opportunity.

A midfield two of Jayson Molumby and Alex Mowatt, formerly of Oxford, all-but selects itself, though Uros Racic and Ousmane Diakite will want to make their mark.