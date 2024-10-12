Karlan Grant expresses gratitude to West Brom boss Carlos Corberan
Karlan Grant has admitted his gratitude to boss Carlos Corberan for helping to revitalise his Albion career.
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Attacker Grant returned from a loan at fellow Championship side Cardiff last season and has been a regular in a ‘left forward’ role, as he describes it, this term.
The 27-year-old, a £15million buy from Huddersfield in 2020, credited the head coach for how he has been managed.
“Carlos is a proper manager, we didn’t have many discussions at the beginning of pre-season,” Grant said. “We had a small squad, it was a matter of everyone getting fit and keeping your head down – that is what I wanted to do.
“I got my head down and did well in pre-season, I was up there fitness-wise, I looked after myself.