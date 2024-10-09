'Not beautiful' to 'ridiculous': What opposition managers have said about West Brom

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

That has been a pretty solid start, although displays have dipped in recent games following five wins from the first six outings.

Albion have faced various different tasks this season, including some of the big clubs and some of the new boys.

Here is what some of the managers have had to say:

Daniel Farke after Leeds' 0-0 draw at The Hawthorns

"It’s always the most physical and the tallest side in this league and it's also difficult to break them down, because Carlos' [Corberan] teams are always well structured and great on the ball.

“When you play against them, it's quite often not easy, not beautiful on the eye. But it's always tactically on a really high level.

“And you have to be spot on. So for that, many compliments to my players today. Many compliments also with reaction for us.

“It’s definitely a valuable and priceless point, because honestly, I've won several times also this league, but I haven't won that often here away at West Brom. I know what a tough place this is."

Swansea boss Luke Williams before his side's visit to The Hawthorns

"It's going to be an incredibly tough game because they’re a very good side and I think they have a top manager who is going to be a Premier League manager in the near future.

"It’s going to be a huge test for us. We're up for that and we're not shying away from the challenge.

"I expect us to make a really good performance away at West Brom."

Post match

"We were blown away in the first half – the opposition were incredible.

“The players felt really restricted in the way they played and they were probably intimidated.

“We couldn’t cope with them really. But up until the goal, we defended our box extremely well because the onslaught was tough."

Wayne Rooney on Josh Maja after Plymouth's 1-0 defeat at Albion

"He’s an interesting player, difficult to prepare for. He drops in and goes into a ‘false nine’ position, we were aware of that.

“At times I thought we dealt with him OK but when you are a player who is confident in scoring goals they always seem to get that one opportunity and can make the difference.

“I thought we handled him well at times but he comes up with the moment which wins the game. He’s a good player and West Brom are a good team, very experienced and know how to get results. Maybe for us that’s the next step.”

Michael Carrick after his Boro side won 1-0 at The Hawthorns

“It had the feel of a real, proper game about it tonight. Not that others don’t, but this one had a bit of an extra edge coming here. It’s a tough place to come, we haven’t had much success over the couple of years I’ve been here.

"“They’re a good team and they’re going to be in and around the top of the league at the end of the season because they’ve got experienced players and knowhow. We knew we had to be at our best, and I thought we were, in many ways."

Millwall boss Neil Harris before their West Brom trip

They are a top-six side and the squad they have got is ridiculous for the Championship. I certainly think it is one of the strongest in the division – especially at the top end of the pitch.

“They have got two players for every position that comfortably get in most Championship teams. Jed Wallace has started one game this season – that’s how good they have been at the top end of the pitch.

“We know the intent they have got, especially playing at home."

After the 0-0 draw

“We were very respectful to West Brom’s strengths and the quality they’ve got in the team and on the bench.

“We knew they were going to control the football. We had a clear game plan everyone could see. We executed it superbly.

“West Brom dominated the ball – the stats show that – but it’s the areas in which they had the ball, they played where we wanted them to play.

“Away from home – at a side we expect to be in the top three or four – I think it was a hugely respectful performance."