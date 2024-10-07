Carlos Corberan looking into West Brom set-piece blanks

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Baggies fired a successive Hawthorns blank in Saturday’s stalemate with Millwall meaning a return of one point from three games has checked progress.

With a fortnight’s break ahead, the head coach will investigate why his powerful side including several players six foot-plus are not more of a threat from dead balls.

Corberan said: “What I’m going to do now is reflect as a coach. I want to see the position of the attacks and where we can do better.

“There are things in attacking set-pieces that I want to implement too.

“And with the period we have now, we think the international break is the moment to work.”

Corberan added: “We’re going to lose some players (for international duty) but we have the possibility of working with our players too.

“So we’re going to do everything we can to implement the possibilities of the team in attack.

“Then, without trying to increase the work in attack, don’t decrease the work they defend.”

Albion are yet to net from a set-piece delivery this season. Midfielder Alex Mowatt, a regular taker, scored a direct free-kick in the 3-0 win at Portsmouth.

But a tall Albion side including giant defenders Kyle Bartlet, Semi Ajayi and Torbjorn Heggem have been ineffective in the opposition’s box. Darnell Furlong is a threat, too, as are his long throw-ins.

Josh Maja is a powerful presence as is midfield loan recruit Uros Racic, who stands at 6ft 4ins.

Albion analyst Damia Abella, who Corberan brought into the club shortly into his reign, is a big part of how the club set up for set-pieces at either end.

Corberan added when asked about set-pieces not working: “We have yet to score any goals from set pieces. There are things that now we need to work on.

“There are situations you can analyse with set pieces and that is how many times you head the ball in the box.

“If you don’t head the ball in the box, it means the delivery is not working.

“We need to have the possibility of working on set pieces. We need to work to improve and help us in the box.

“We need to find a way to have more possibilities to score goals.”