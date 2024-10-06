West Brom player ratings: Sixes at best as Baggies denied
Albion struggled to a goalless draw against Millwall at The Hawthorns to cap a week that brought just one point from a possible nine.
Baggies correspondent Lewis Cox rates the players on an afternoon the hosts drew a blank for a second consecutive home game.
Alex Palmer
Made one decent stop in the first period but was otherwise not seriously stretched. Switched on enough to hold tame late headers. 6
Darnell Furlong
Such a positive outlet in the opening weeks of the season but didn't have an influence going forward here. 5
Kyle Bartley
Albion's backline was not as solid as they would have liked. Bartley, often so dominant, beaten in some challenges. 5
Semi Ajayi