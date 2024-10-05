West Brom boss Carlos Corberan: We didn't do enough against Millwall

The Baggies fired a second blank in as many games with the frustrating goalless draw against the Lions in which the hosts created precious little.

Albion, with 80 per cent of possession, carved just one clear chance through Josh Maja after 15 minutes. Neil Harris' visitors were happy to sit deep and defend but created a couple of handy openings of their own.

“We tried our best with lots of commitment but we need to find a way to score a goal," Corberan said. “We need to make chances and we didn’t do that.

"We had the big big chance to score with Tom Fellows to Josh Maja but we didn't score. The key is to see what we need to do more for this type of action.