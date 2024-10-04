West Brom v Millwall: Neil Harris has to get balance right at The Hawthorns

Harris’ men sit 16th after a mixed start to the season but arrive in the Black Country off the back of Tuesday’s 1-0 reverse at Cardiff – the lowly Bluebirds’ first win of the season.

Boss at The Den Harris, a popular former Lions striker, has at least been able to strike consistency in his selection – much like Albion’s Carlos Corberan this term. Ten Millwall players have started every Championship match so far.

“There aren’t many viable options in certain areas of the pitch and going to West Brom you have to make sure you have leadership and experience within the group as well, and know-how, because it can be an intimidating venue,” the Millwall head coach told the South London Press. “It is a good football theatre, The Hawthorns, and I have to make sure we have the right balance between experience and energy in the team.”

Harris added: “I have picked pretty much an experienced team over the first eight games of the seasons. Two reasons. One, the players have played extremely well individually and collectively and, secondly, limited options in changes we feel can affect the game from the start.

“Yes, of course, I have to look at a three-game week off the back of an initial nine-game period from the start of the season – think about fresh legs, fresh energy, impetus and desire to want to perform. But then also keeping the core group that has played so well in the first seven-and-a-half games certainly.”

Millwall club captain and defender Shaun Hutchinson is missing with injury, as is Middlesbrough loan forward Josh Coburn. Aidomo Emakhu is suspended.