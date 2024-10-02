Assistant referee discharged from hospital after illness in West Brom defeat

Play had been stopped during the seventh minute for Smith to receive medical treatment before he was taken off the field on a stretcher and on to hospital for further examination.

"Assistant referee Rob Smith has been discharged from hospital and is recovering at home after being taken ill during the first half of the West Brom and Middlesbrough match on Tuesday," the EFL said in a statement on Wednesday morning.

"We would like to thank all those involved in Rob's care and wish him well."

Fourth official Jacob Miles took on flag duties in front of the Halfords Lane stand. Premier League official Eddie Smart, an Albion fan, was called from the crowd to stand in as fourth official.

Boro went on to secure all three points through Hayden Hackney's goal with 15 minutes left, as former Championship leaders Albion slipped to successive defeats.