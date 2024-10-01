West Brom's latest injury blow as Carlos Corberan reacts to Middlesbrough defeat

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Diangana missed out of Tuesday night's home defeat to Middlesbrough, where the visitors ran out 1-0 winners at The Hawthorns.

The versatile attacker picked up a shoulder injury late on in the previous game, Saturday's defeat at Sheffield Wednesday – the other shoulder to the one he injured at Stoke in August.

Diangana missed much of pre-season with a calf problem and injuries to both shoulders have set him back as he looks to make inroads on Corberan's starting line-up. Diangana had caught the eye with his cameo at Hillsborough, where he was involved in Josh Maja's goal. He is a doubt to feature against Millwall on Saturday, prior to the international break.

Summer recruit Gianluca Frabotta, the Italian left-back, also missed out of the squad against Boro and Corberan confirmed that was his selection decision.

"Frabotta has been my decision to put Styles in the squad today and Grady unfortunately suffered a foul where he had a problem with the shoulder. He couldn't be ready to compete," said Corberan.