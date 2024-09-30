Express & Star
West Brom debrief as tweaked Baggies fall below levels

Albion’s unbeaten start to the Championship season ended with a 3-2 defeat at Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.

By Lewis Cox
Published
Ousmane Diakite struggled in his full Championship debut on Saturday. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

We have a look at some of the talking points from the performance in the debrief.

New-look midfield

Having used an unchanged line-up for five games, Carlos Corberan’s hand was very much forced in game number seven, with a surprise full league debut for midfielder Ousmane Diakite.

The summer recruit started alongside fellow new boy Uros Racic, who only made his first start seven days earlier. It was certainly a pairing lacking in Championship experience.

It was an in-at-the-deep-end second-tier occasion in a hotbed like Hillsborough and it didn’t play out well. Malian Diakite couldn’t settle with or without the ball – the latter is his strength – and Albion’s midfield was picked off and played through. Racic, previously impressive, struggled just as badly.

