Sheffield Wednesday v West Brom: Who's out and who's a doubt with fresh midfield concern

Mowatt felt pain in his adductor muscles in the aftermath of last weekend's 1-0 victory over Plymouth and the 29-year-old has been unable to train normally this week.

The central midfielder did partake in training on Thursday, however, and should he come through Friday's session with minimal discomfort he will be considered in Carlos Corberan's plans in South Yorkshire.

Mowatt has started the season where he left off last time around as an influential member of the Baggies' side, none more so than his two-goal display at Portsmouth.

He is not the sole midfield concern for Corberan as Albion head north. Jayson Molumby missed out against Plymouth with a calf issue – as Uroc Racic starred on his full debut – but Molumby has trained this week and is expected to return to contention.

Jayson Molumby – calf

The Republic of Ireland international sat out the home victory over Plymouth owing to calf pain he felt in the previous win at Portsmouth.

Molumby has returned to training this week and should he suffer no further setbacks is vying for a midfield role at Hillsborough.

"He is much better, he has been progressing well," Corberan said of Molumby. "The injury was not important. The fact we managed without him the previous weekend has helped him to be involved in the next. If he completes training on Friday, he can be involved on Saturday."

Alex Mowatt – adductor

Feeling discomfort in the adductor muscles, in the upper leg towards the hip.

The issue has affected his training this week but the midfielder still has a chance to feature against the Owls.

"Mowey after the Plymouth game was feeling a little bit of fatigue in the adductor, with some pain," added the head coach.

"He couldn't make a normal week of training, but he was working Thursday, he is going to work on Friday and if he completes training he is another who will be available – then it will be on me to make the decisions to see if they made a normal week or not."

Daryl Dike – Achilles

Corberan revealed last week that the striker was around five to six weeks away from a return to contention.

The frontman has been out since February with his second successive Achilles setback but has played some part in training and will be stepping up the intensity and regularity over the next few weeks. He is projected to be available in November.