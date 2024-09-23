Analysis: Resilient West Brom show they can win in a different way
Not every victory will be rampant or even the most memorable come May, but they are all as significant.
Albion were good value for this latest three points against a spirited and talented Plymouth side, in what was a fairly watchable game for a contest with just one second- half goal.
The Baggies came unstuck in this fixture last season, 11 months ago, where the Pilgrims were the better side in a goalless draw.
It is already very clear this term that this is a different – and superior – Albion set-up and patience, or “insistence” as Carlos Corberan put it, was key to another welcome three points.
This was a different type of win to some unbeaten Albion have mustered so far in their five victories from six this season.
The hosts were the better and more dangerous side at a sold-out Hawthorns, but they were made to work hard by Wayne Rooney’s visitors. This was definitely one to file under the ‘hard-fought category’ and one where grit and determination were required right until the full-time whistle.
The first words from Corberan in his post-match press conference valued the “commitment, desire and resilience” on show from his troops.