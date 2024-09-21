Carlos Corberan's confirms timeframe for West Brom midfielder's injury setback

The Republic of Ireland international midfielder was sidelined for the victory against the Pilgrims on Saturday as a minor muscle strain ruined Carlos Corberan's run of an unchanged starting line-up in the Championship.

Molumby played through the pain barrier the previous weekend in seeing off Portsmouth but succumbed to the injury as Albion returned to The Hawthorns, where Uros Racic came into the side for a full debut. The on-loan Serbian impressed and laid on the second-half winner for Josh Maja.

Corberan confirmed to the Express & Star afterwards: "Fortunately it is not a big injury. He suffered in the calf a grade one B injury which will move him (out of the team) for seven to 10 days from in the last week, so let's see how he progresses."

The move to replace Molumby with Racic ended the longest sequence of an unchanged XI to start a league season – five games – for Albion since the 1964/65 season.

The Baggies' other absence against Plymouth was goalkeeper Joe Wildsmith. The summer recruit from Derby was ill and sidelined to be replaced by academy graduate Ted Cann, who is yet to make a senior bow.

Corberan added: "Joe was ill, he had a temperature and that's why Ted moved to the bench and Joe was rested today."

League leaders Albion head to Wednesday's Hillsborough home next Saturday lunchtime for an early kick-off. The Owls are fourth-bottom with one win from six after a late defeat to Luton on Saturday.