West Brom v Plymouth: Who's out and who's a doubt

Plymouth are the visitors to The Hawthorns on Saturday - as West Brom go into the game as league leaders following their victory at Portsmouth last week.

It has been well documented that Corberan has options to choose from in every position, following an impressive summer of recruitment.

And that is boosted by the fact that Albion's injury list remains very short.

Jayson Molumby - Calf

In a case of deja-vu, Molumby is again a doubt for this weekend after Corberan revealed he played through the pain barrier against Portsmouth last week.

He confirmed Molumby has not had a normal week of training, explaining: "Molumby still didn't recover well from the calf perspective, he was playing with some problem during the (Portsmouth) game.

"During training he couldn't make a normal week, so let's say he's a doubt, we have to see how he reacts in the last days to see if he can be involved or he can't."

Daryl Dike - Achilles

Although still not fit and available for selection, the big US forward is closing in on a return from the Achilles injury picked up at Ipswich last season.

On Thursday he was all smiles as he was pictured in training with the rest of his Baggies team mates.

He isn't set for a big return just yet but if things go to plan following his return to full training then it won't be long before Corberan has another weapon in his armoury.