Carlos Corberan outlines key message after West Brom go top of Championship

Albion were unbeaten in their first four outings as they made the trip to the South Coast - knowing they could go top after results went their way on Saturday.

And despite coming under spells of pressure from the newly promoted Pompey, they sauntered to their fourth win of the campaign and third straight success on the road.

Josh Maja fired Albion ahead as he smashed home the opening inside a minute.

Then Alex Mowatt produced two top class strikes from distance, the second a stoppage time free kick to send Albion to the summit.

Asked about what his message was to his players after their rise to the top of the table, Corberan said: “The message it sends is especially to ourselves, the message is about how much work we need to put in to win games in the Championship.

“I like to achieve good results when the team deserves it and to understand that only making the work we can win football games.”