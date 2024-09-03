Baggies Broadcast S8 E5: Liquid football & transfer window review

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The boys return to reflect on a superb ending to the summer transfer window, as they discuss the signing of Mikey Johnston and the late addition of Mason Holgate.

Lewis waxes lyrical about Albion's electric first half display against Swansea on Saturday - and they answer some of your burning questions.

Title Track: 'King Cyrille' by The King Dukes. (M.Griffiths)

