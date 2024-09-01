Lewis Cox's West Brom ratings as Mr Consistent bags high score
Albion reporter Lewis Cox hands out the marks as Carlos Corberan's side made it 10 points from 12 to kick off the new Championship campaign with victory over Swansea.
Alex Palmer
Wasn’t too busy but had a massive moment in the second half to deny Eom Ji-sung. Great timing. 7
Darnell Furlong
Albion’s right-back has been excellent for so long now. His use of the ball was superb and his second-half challenge was goal-saving. 8
Semi Ajayi
Some good and some not so. Did well after an early caution. Odd wobble with the ball but one superb recovery. 6
Kyle Bartley
Really impressive again from the captain. Orchestrated and won all aerial duels. Shows no signs of slowing down despite advancing years. 7
Torbjorn Heggem