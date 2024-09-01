Lewis Cox's West Brom ratings as Mr Consistent bags high score

Alex Palmer

Wasn’t too busy but had a massive moment in the second half to deny Eom Ji-sung. Great timing. 7

Darnell Furlong

Albion’s right-back has been excellent for so long now. His use of the ball was superb and his second-half challenge was goal-saving. 8

Semi Ajayi

Some good and some not so. Did well after an early caution. Odd wobble with the ball but one superb recovery. 6

Kyle Bartley

Really impressive again from the captain. Orchestrated and won all aerial duels. Shows no signs of slowing down despite advancing years. 7

Torbjorn Heggem